Inaugural flight to Austin, Texas, takes off from Reno

Screaming guitars, a taste of Texas BBQ, some sweet tea and dessert were part of the celebration today as the Reno-Tahoe International Airport welcomed Frontier Airlines’ inaugural flight from Austin, Texas, considered the Live Music Capital of the World. On hand for the flight were RTIA board Chairman Shaun Carey, executives from Frontier Airlines, 92.1 Wolf Radio, and Reno airport representatives.

The new service in Reno will run twice a week between Reno and Austin on Tuesdays and Fridays, on an Airbus 320 with 180 seats.

Frontier is offering low introductory fares with select seats as low as $20 each way (fares subject to change). For more flight information visit http://www.flyfrontier.com.