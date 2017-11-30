Industrial real estate had a good October

October was a strong month for the industrial real estate sector across the Reno-Sparks area, a report by Dickson Commercial Group shows.

The report cited the sale of 600 Spice Islands Drive in Sparks for $7 million, which includes a 52,500-square-foot building on 10 acres, and another sale at 1284 Glendale Ave. for $2.05 million for a 31,796-square-foot building on a four-acre site.

In the airport submarket, the report cited two buildings, at 5475 Louie Lane and 3445 Airway, which sold for $4.5 million. The buildings totaled 37,635 square feet on 2.1 acres.

And in the north Reno submarket, a 58,630-square-foot building at 1005 Standard St. sold for $2.4 million and a 15,000-square-foot building at 7755 Security Circle sold for $1.15 million.

Among notable commercial land sales in October were 20 acres on the Mount Rose Highway sold to D.R. Horton for $6.5 million; 1.4 acres at 1390 Big Fish at the Legends, which sold for $3.24 million; and 1.3 acres at 2050 Pyramid Way, which sold for $1.3 million.