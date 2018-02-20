Inspire Reno hosts grand opening March 2

Inspire Reno, a center focused on professional and personal development for women, celebrates its grand opening on Friday, March 2 from 3-8 p.m. at their headquarters, located at 615 Riverside Drive in downtown Reno.

The celebration includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. provided by the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, followed by presentations by special guests, live music, food trucks, facility tours to show what the organization has to offer and information on membership.

Established Jan. 1, 2018, Inspire Reno offers a positive and creative environment for women of all ages and stages of entrepreneurship to grow both personally and professionally.

The center features events such as "The Psychology of Selling: Charging What your Worth" and "Social Media & Your Business" are presented by community professionals and offered to the public, while members of Inspire Reno can take advantage of members-only information, mentorships, cooperative work and presentation space, social events, workshops, referrals, events and mastermind sessions, among other benefits.

Founder and Director Susan Ackerman is an author, speaker, motivator and entrepreneur who holds bachelor's degrees in psychology and creative writing, with a minor in women's studies from Chatham University in Pittsburgh, Pa. Ackerman also studied life and transition coaching and earned a certified professional coach title at the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching (IPEC).

"To have the opportunity to provide such a valuable resource to women entrepreneurs in our community is a dream come true. I've witnessed over my years as an entrepreneur the fear that so many women face in starting or building their own businesses, the challenges they encounter and their own personal struggles to continue," states Ackerman in a release. "To have a place that works on building women in all areas of their lives, watching them grow into the best versions of themselves and providing them with the tools to rise into their own power is both energizing and rewarding."

Inspire Reno memberships begins at $200 annually. For more information, visit Facebook.com/InspireReno, call 724-980-4757 or email susan@inspirereno.co.