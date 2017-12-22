ITS Logistics adds Northern Nevada warehouse space

ITS Logistics is adding 280,000-square-feet of AIB-certified, food-grade warehouse space to its network in January, bringing its total footprint in Northern Nevada to 980,000 square feet.

The new space is part of a facility ITS Logistics operates for Starbucks Coffee Co.

“We have a proven history in the food and beverage industry, and this additional space allows us to build on our relationships with our customers while also giving us one of the largest 3PL footprints in Northern Nevada,” said Greg Sanders, chief executive officer of ITS Logistics.

ITS Logistics’ warehouse space has received a “Recognition of High Achievement” from the AIB, which guarantees ITS handles food at the highest standards in the industry.

“We can create multi-pronged solutions to help businesses fulfill their supply chain needs or address specific gaps in service no matter what products they produce or move,” Ryan Martin, president of Warehouse & Distribution said. “Our goal is to help customers meet their short- and long-term logistics and transportation goals so they can focus on their core competencies and product offerings.”

Northern Nevada’s proximity to 12 Western states makes it easy to reach locations throughout the West. The Reno–Sparks area is close to California, and it is possible to reach major ports within three hours.