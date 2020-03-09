Jacobs breaks ground on Sands Connect event space in Reno’s neon district

RENO, Nev. — Jacobs Entertainment, which owns the Sands Regency and Gold Dust West casinos in Reno, recently announced that construction began March 1 on Sands Connect, a new gathering and event space on West Fourth Street between both casinos as part of Reno’s Neon Line District.

Sands Connect will include a “selfie area,” festival tent, beer garden and open promenade, according to a press release.

Additionally, the perimeter will feature phase two of Reno’s Neon Line, including historic Reno neon signs as well as Burning Man art installations.

“As we look to build a new city district, we realize the undeniable need for a central event space that will allow the community as well as out of town visitors to gather,” Jeffrey Jacobs, CEO of Jacobs Entertainment, said in a statement. “Reno’s Neon Line is about celebrating Reno’s future, while also embracing its past. The Sands Connect does that — the perfect combination of Reno’s historic past and what is still to come.”

An artist rendering of the new Sands Connect event space near downtown.

According to the company, Sands Connect will encompass “an open promenade with two monumental Burning Man art installations as well as nine iconic Reno neon signs that pay homage to the city’s past.”

The project is scheduled to finish this spring.

“The east side of the property will be transformed into an exhibit space for RV shows, outdoor shows, farmers’ markets, overflow parking for events and more,” according to the company. “Patrons will also be able to enjoy delicious bites from circulating local food trucks.”

“The legendary Nystrom House will be placed on the west side of the property. The nearly 150-year-old gothic-style home served as a divorce boarding house, assisting divorce-seekers needing to fulfill residency requirements in order to begin divorce proceedings. The Nystrom house will be the property’s food and beverage hub and redesigned with porches to create an open bar concept.”

Reno’s Neon Line District is a $1 billion, mixed-use project that stretches from downtown Reno’s West Street to Keystone Avenue, and from Interstate 80 South to West Second Street.