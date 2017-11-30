JCPenney hiring 70 for holiday season

The JCPenney store inside the Meadowood Mall plans to hire 70 seasonal associates for a variety of positions is increasing staff for the holiday shopping rush.

The store plans to hire for a variety of positions, including cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more. JCPenney offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25 percent, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

To fill these positions, JCPenney is hosting a local hiring day at the store on Monday, Dec. 4 from 2-6 p.m., where management will be holding in-person interviews and making employment offers to candidates on-the-spot. All skill levels are welcome and individuals are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at one of our applicant kiosks prior to attending the event.