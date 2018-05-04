Jeffrey Rodefer joins Holland & Hart: people briefs, week of April 30

Editor's Note: The following people briefs are published on a weekly basis and are compiled from submissions emailed to the NNBW newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some people briefs may publish online only.

Lindsey Juriaan

Nevada Commercial Services, Inc., announced Lindsey Juriaan, assistant director of Commercial Property Management, has earned the Certified Property Manager designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management.

Juriaan manages an array of commercial properties in the Reno-Sparks area, including retail, office and industrial spaces.

Bobbi Thompson

Minden-Tahoe Airport Manager Bobbi Thompson has been named vice president of strategic planning for the Reno Air Racing Association. Thompson, who has more than 35 years of experience of producing air shows around the United States and Central America, will continue as airport manager.

Thompson has run the Minden Air Show for the last five years. She has also served as an aviation consultant in the United States and 12 other countries around the world. Thompson is also the chief operating officer of ABS Aviation and a pilot with more than 4,000 hours of flight time. She's an FAI record holder.

Sam Olson

Sam Olson, of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, has been appointed to serve on the Leadership Advisory Committee for the new Reno Chapter of National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP).

Olson heads up The Olson Group, which includes Business Manager Bill Nelson and Associates Agent Michael Hammack. Before joining the world of real estate in 2015, Olson worked in retail management for ten years. He has earned his At Home with Diversity certification and ABR (Accredited Buyers Representative) designation from the National Association of REALTORS.

He ran YGR Media, an LGBT focused media and marketing company, from 2008 to 2012, and served as a citizen lobbyist and credentialed member of the Legislative Press Pool for the 2009 legislative session, focusing on LGBT inclusion and legal protections.

Jeffrey Rodefer

Jeffrey Rodefer has joined Holland & Hart in the firm's Environmental, Energy, and Natural Resources practice group.

Rodefer's practice focuses on gaming law, including licensing, regulation, compliance, and transactions; as well as state and local taxation and federal anti-money laundering consulting for the gaming industry. He works in the firm's Carson City and Las Vegas offices.

Rodefer's 28 years of experience has taken him from the Attorney General's Office, providing representation to the Department of Taxation, Tax Commission, State Board of Equalization, Gaming Control Board and Gaming Commission, to public corporations. His knowledge and relationships are as valuable to those seeking a first time gaming license as they are to established licensees who want to ensure their business practices meet the ongoing demands of a gaming regulatory environment.

Rodefer earned his law degree from Willamette University College of Law and his bachelor's degree from the University of Nevada, Reno. He is admitted to practice in Nevada, Oregon, California, and Colorado.

Brandon Perlich

Brandon Perlich has joined Click Bond, Inc., as treasurer and chief financial officer effective April 9.

Perlich's background in financial leadership includes experience in lean manufacturing practices, budgeting, cost accounting, pricing strategy, inventory analysis and valuation, financial planning, profitability analysis, as well as mergers and acquisitions in the transportation, energy, and aerospace industries.

Perlich has demonstrated leadership in process evaluation and modernization, strategic planning, P&L responsibility, lean practices, and business management. He joins Click Bond from TriMas Aerospace, where he recently served as Division Finance Officer. Prior to that he served as P&L Finance Manager for GE Motors. He also served in multiple analytical, financial management, and leadership roles at GE Motors and GE Lighting.

Perlich holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Indiana University, as well as a MBA from LeTourneau University.

Sandra Douglass Morgan

Gov. Brian Sandoval has named Sandra Douglass Morgan to the Nevada Gaming Commission. Morgan is a telecommunications executive and member of the Athletic Commission. She was North Las Vegas City Attorney and prior to that, Litigation Attorney for MGM Mirage.

She currently serves on the board of directors for Jobs for Nevada Graduates.

She assumed the position April 28. The Gaming Commission is the parent body to the Nevada Gaming Control Board which investigates licensees, makes recommendations to the commission and manages the state's gaming regulatory system.