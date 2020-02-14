Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates expands, hires regional coordinator

RENO, Nev. — Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates (J4NG) is expanding to reach students at Incline, Elko and Pershing County high schools.

J4NG (formerly referred to as JAG Nevada) is a high school dropout intervention and work readiness program that serves students across Nevada.

The organization’s announcement to expand in Northern Nevada comes after a similar expansion to assist youth in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

“Expanding to critical communities like Lovelock and Elko, as well as reaching out to students in the juvenile justice system at Spring Mountain Youth Camp, demonstrate our commitment to provide all Nevada students with access and opportunity,” Dr. René Cantú Jr., J4NG executive director, said in a Jan. 27 press release.

In related news, J4NG announced Jan. 30 the hiring of Chyanne Corley as Regional Coordinator in Northern Nevada.

Corley, based in J4NG’s Reno office, will be responsible for the coordination of the 17 J4NG programs throughout the region.

“I care a lot about this program and the impact it has on the students in Nevada,” Corley said in a statement. “I am looking forward to being part of the administrative team and being able to make a larger impression throughout the region while also providing support to the amazing specialists in the state.”

Before becoming Regional Coordinator, Corley was the Specialist for the J4NG program at Pioneer High School in Carson City.

“Chyanne is a valuable addition to our team and we are thrilled to see where the program goes from here,” Jim Dahl, J4NG Regional Program Director, said in a statement.

To learn more about J4NG, visit http://www.j4ng.org.