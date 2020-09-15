JOIN, Douglas County to aid businesses via ‘train and get reimbursed’ program

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — Douglas County residents whose employment has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak can seek help with retraining for a new career.

Using available Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding, Douglas County and Jobs in Nevada Inc. (JOIN) are organizing an initiative to aid residents and businesses this year.

Individuals whose employment was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and are seeking career assistance are encouraged to take advantage of JOIN’s services from now through December 2020.

Through the CARES Act funding career seekers may:

•engage in career exploration activities and assessments to discover a well-suited career path,

• receive tuition assistance for training programs in an industry of their choice,

• “learn and earn” through on-the-job training with a local business partnered with JOIN Inc., and

• freshen up their digital and employability skills through JOIN Inc.’s Success Skills program.

Interested individuals are encouraged to contact JOIN Inc. at 775-283-0125 or info@join.org to take advantage of this opportunity.

Also through the CARES Act funding, JOIN can assist businesses through a “train and get reimbursed” method which:

• places work-ready individuals in on-the-job training experiences, and

• provides up to 100 percent salary reimbursement for those employees.

Interested businesses should contact Mark Tulman at 775-223-9448 or mtulman@join.org to take advantage of this opportunity.

“This program funding is a win-win for individuals, businesses and our community” said Lisa Granahan, Economic Vitality Manager for Douglas County. “The County is pleased to work with JOIN Inc. to rapidly deploy the funding to benefit eligible individuals, while at the same time benefiting businesses who are starting to rehire.”

“JOIN Inc. is excited to partner with Douglas County to assist both career seekers and businesses in order to help our community recover from the impact of COVID-19,” added Denise Castle, CEO of JOIN Inc. “I encourage all interested businesses and residents of Douglas County to take advantage of the unique opportunity while it lasts.”

For more information about how JOIN Inc. is assisting the community in Douglas County, visit http://www.join.org/douglas or email info@join.org.