KPS3 lands $1M contract for voter education marketing campaign in Nevada

Election 2020

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The state of Nevada’s Board of Examiners last week approved a $1 million contract with Reno-based KPS3 Marketing to provide a “full service voter education marketing campaign” to help voters through the upcoming primary election.

The federal government, through the Help America Vote Act, provided funding for the project.

According to the contract approved May 12, KPS3 will develop and implement a marketing plan, including creation and maintenance of a website, creation of marketing materials and media access.

The contract was reportedly made necessary after Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and staff, along with county election officials, agreed to go with a mail-in ballot instead of in-person voting for the June 9 primary election.

Early voting begins May 23 and runs through June 5.