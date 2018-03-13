Lake Tahoe home sells for $13 million on East Shore in Nevada

GLENBROOK, Nev. — A lakefront property in the small luxury community of Glenbrook, on Tahoe’s west shore, recently sold for $13 million.

The 2.51-acre property on Yellow Jacket Lane includes a cove, pier, boatlift and beach. The main home and guesthouse total 4,692-square-feet of living space, with five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and a five-car garage. The home closed for $13,145,000.

Star Brooks represented the seller in the transaction and Clif Chase represented the buyer. Both agents are affiliated with Chase International.

The sale is only one of recent high-profile developments regarding a multimillion-dollar properties at Lake Tahoe.

For example, a property in Homewood's Fleur du Lac Estates, which served as the backdrop for several scenes in “The Godfather Part II,” went on the market for $3.7 million earlier this year.

Further, in December, the 6.2-acre Brushwood Estate on Tahoe’s West Shore was listed for $45 million.