Largest class yet graduates from UNR’s Online Executive MBA program

The College of Business celebrated the largest cohort of graduates yet during its virtual Online Executive MBA celebration. on Aug. 15.

Courtesy: UNR

RENO, Nev. — On Aug. 15, the University of Nevada, Reno College of Business virtually celebrated the commencement of 34 students from its nationally-accredited Online Executive MBA program.

“The quality of the Online Executive MBA – its reputation – stems from the quality of the faculty and the students,” Kambiz Raffiee, the Online Executive MBA director and associate dean of the College of Business, said in a statement. “This particular cohort truly has an impeccable drive for excellence and achievement, and it has been a pleasure to have these students in the program these past two years.”

According to a press release from UNR, the 34 graduates have an average of 14 years of work experience and their employers include General Electric, Walmart, Intel, U.S. Army Reserve, Caesar’s Entertainment, United Parcel Service, Logigear Corporation, Barrick Nevada Cortez Mine, Abbott Laboratories, Nevada Neurosurgery, Affinity Gaming, Washoe County School District, IGT, State of Nevada and many more.

“This is the eighth and largest graduating class of the Online Executive MBA program, and it is nice to see that the program has grown and matured over the years,” Kevin Carman, provost and executive vice president of UNR, said in a statement. “The EMBA program is certainly a shining example of our continual growth as a University.”

According to UNR, 13 of the graduates already a graduate or professional degree entering the EMBA program. Credentials from the 2020 graduating cohort include two medical doctors, a doctor of dental surgery, two masters of science degrees in mechanical engineering, masters of science degrees in biotechnology, geographic information systems and dental hygiene, a master of public administration, two certified public accountants and two licensed professional engineers. There are also three veterans among the graduating class.

“I have really high optimism for the future of the Online Executive MBA graduates, even with the COVID-19 pandemic, even with all of the things going on in the world,” College of Business Dean Greg Mosier stated. “The things that the EMBA graduates have been able to accomplish through all of this makes me confident that we are headed in the right direction.”

For more information about the Online Executive MBA Program, visit unr.edu/emba.