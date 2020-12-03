Local 169 donates $12,500 in gift cards to 7 Northern Nevada nonprofits

Richard "Skip" Daily of Local 169 gives $5,000 in grocery gift cards to the State Commanders of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Vietnam Veterans of America at at the Veteran's Guest House Parade Grounds.

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Laborers Union Local 169 announced last week it donated $12,500 in grocery store gift cards to seven Northern Nevada nonprofits.

According to a Nov. 25 press release, the nonprofits are: Reno Initiative for Shelter and Equality, Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Vietnam Veterans of America.

“We at Local 169 know many families are struggling to put food on the table right now, and we want to help the local community meet this basic need,” Eloy Jara, President of Laborers Union Local 169, said in a statement. “That’s why we decided to help with this donation totaling $12,500. We hope this provides food to those needing it most at this critical time.”

With Nevada’s unemployment rates spiking due to business closures ordered as a result of the pandemic, many charities are reporting greater demand for services this holiday season, Jara said.

“These seven nonprofits are pillars in our Northern Nevada community,” he said. “We’re happy to ensure we get this financial assistance in the hands of those that need it most. Together we can make a difference. United we stand.”

Reno Initiative for Shelter and Equality (RISE) received 100 Raley’s gift cards of $25. RISE serves some of the most vulnerable in the Reno/Sparks area at Our Place, a women and family shelter. It houses 114 women, 25 families, and 18 seniors who would otherwise be homeless.

Jocelyn Lantrip, Food Bank of Northern Nevada spokesperson, accepted the $2,500 donation of Raley’s gift cards on behalf of the charity. The need for emergency food within northern Nevada has drastically increased from the 18.2 million meals the Food Bank distributed during the 2018-2019 fiscal year, according to the press release.

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) also received $2,500 in donated gift cards. CCNN Chief Development Officer Jennifer Hill said the gift cards will help the nonprofit’s clients extend their grocery budget.

Local 169 also presented $1,250 worth of grocery store gift cards to each of the four veterans’ organizations.

Nevada State Council President Lee Jackson accepted the donation on behalf of Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA).

“When passing out the gift cards to veterans at the Silver Spring food bank, several were in tears,” Jackson said in a statement. “That $25 gift card goes a long way and means a lot to our vets.”

Local 169 represents more than 1,200 workers in northern Nevada, primarily in construction, and is a member of LIUNA, the Laborers’ International Union of North America.