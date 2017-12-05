Local judiciary organization, KPS3 honored for PR work on sex trafficking

Reno-based National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges and the PR and digital marketing firm, KPS3 Marketing received honorable mention for their public relations work in domestic child sex trafficking in the coveted media relations campaign category in Ragan's 2017 PR Daily Nonprofit PR Awards.

Domestic child sex trafficking is a topic that has received increased attention in the news over the last few years due to the rising usage of Internet sites such as Backpage. The NCJFCJ had an opportunity to speak out on the issue, and be positioned as experts in the areas of judicial law and education. As laws and systems change to identify and recognize sex trafficking as child abuse and victimization, processes to adequately respond to the specialized and complex needs of this population were also critical to the organization to ensure healthy courts in healthy communities.

In 2016, the NCJFCJ released a resolution, calling for a coordinated response to increase the effectiveness of all justice and child-serving systems, in identifying child victims of domestic sex trafficking and exploitation at the earliest stage possible. The resolution also called for providing necessary services for victims to heal from trauma and related harm.

The NCJFCJ and KPS3 Marketing developed a PR strategy to leverage public relations efforts and proactive pitches to raise the severity of the issue, and change perceptions that this is a national, not just international issue.

After reviewing more than 90 submissions, the judges deemed winners in nine campaign/partnership, six creative PR asset and two grand prize categories.

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, is the nation's oldest judiciary membership organization and is focused improving the effectiveness of juvenile and family courts.