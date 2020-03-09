Lyon County takes first step toward 5-cent diesel tax

LYON COUNTY, Nev. — The Lyon County Board of Commissioners have proposed an ordinance to set a 5-cent-per-gallon tax on diesel fuel.

The board last week heard public testimony in support and opposition and will conduct a second hearing, scheduled for March 19, said Lyon County Manager Jeff Page.

Senate Bill 48, which passed in the 2019 Legislature, authorizes county commissions to impose such a tax with a 2/3 majority vote of the board.

If approved, the tax is estimated to generate $2.2 million in revenue for road maintenance.

That funding would be split between the county and the two cities (Fernley and Yerington) based upon assessed valuation of the respective jurisdictions.

Currently, Lyon County does not receive any tax dollars on diesel fuel sales. Gasoline is currently taxed at 9 cents/gallon for the Regional Transportation Commission (split based upon assessed valuation between the county and both cities) and 6.35 cents for the county road fund.