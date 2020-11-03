Made in Nevada launches ecommerce website to assist local businesses

The Shop Made In Nevada logo.

Courtesy

RENO, Nev. — To celebrate this year’s Nevada Day, the state’s “Made in Nevada” program launched a new ecommerce site for Nevada businesses to sell their products directly to consumers.

Shop Made in Nevada brings authentic Nevada businesses from across the Silver State into a single, easy-to-navigate website dedicated to promoting and facilitating the sale of Nevada-made products.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, small- and medium-sized businesses in Nevada have struggled to reach consumers, threatening the livelihoods of many Nevadans.

Shop Made in Nevada aims to bridge the gap between the many Nevada makers, artisans, manufacturers and their customers.

“It’s imperative that we give local consumers an option to support Nevada businesses online,” Winnie Dowling, Deputy Director of the Nevada Small Business Development Center, said. “Nevada businesses must band together virtually, to help keep all of our local businesses operational during this trying time, and into the future. Providing this platform free of charge to our Made in Nevada members is one way the Nevada Small Business Development Center is helping businesses to continue their operations.

“This platform provides a safe way for the community to support local businesses from the comfort of their own homes, and choose curbside pickup, shipping or even local delivery if offered by the business.”

The Made in Nevada program has connected, promoted and supported Nevada businesses for more than 25 years.

In 2015, the Nevada SBDC took ownership of the statewide marketing cooperative, and since then the program has flourished, accepting over 100 new Nevada businesses into its ranks.

To build “Shop Made in Nevada,” the Nevada SBDC has partnered with “Shop Where I Live,” an Iowa-based company that has seen great success with similar small business ecommerce initiatives.

To get your authentic Battle Born products, visit shop.madeinnevada.org.

Interested Nevada businesses can sign up for their free Made in Nevada membership at madeinnevada.org, or email info@madeinnevada.org for more information.

This story originally published Oct .29 in NEVADA Today and is republished here with permission.