Made in Nevada to celebrate 2020 holiday season on Small Business Saturday

RENO, Nev. — Made in Nevada, an extension of the Nevada Small Business Development Center, announced that, as a member of the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program, they will promote their expanding ranks of small businesses with their new Shop Made in Nevada ecommerce website as part of Small Business Saturday, which takes place Nov. 28, and all holiday season long.

Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country.

Shop Made in Nevada launched on Nevada Day, Oct. 31, 2020, and has slowly grown over the last month to include Nevada-made apparel, food, jewelry, art and much more.

These businesses are now easily accessible in the new online platform, allowing Nevada small businesses to weather COVID-19 related lockdowns. With Shop Made in Nevada, supporting local business has never been easier.

“Partnering with American Express Small Business Saturday as a Neighborhood Champion allows Made in Nevada to expand our reach, and we’re grateful to take part in such a reputable campaign,” Brad Scribner, associate project coordinator for Made in Nevada, said.

This year’s celebration is the 11th Annual Small Business Saturday. Since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $120 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined. That’s $120 billion toward helping communities thrive, spent over just 10 days alone.

In order to drive shoppers to “Shop Small” this Nov 28, Made in Nevada is participating in the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program to spotlight small businesses and the impact they have on communities.

According to the 2019 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, 97% of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that small businesses are essential to their community and 95% reported the day makes them want to shop or eat at small, independently owned businesses all year long, not just during the holiday season.

“Made in Nevada has participated in the Small Business Saturday initiative for the past three years, Scribner said. “While this year’s event is a bit different than years past, we believe that providing an option to shop authentic Made in Nevada businesses in an online setting improves consumer safety and keeps our local economy strong.”

