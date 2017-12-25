Main Street Gardnerville moving ahead nationally

The Main Street Gardnerville project is going to nationals, and the National Main Street organization is coming to Gardnerville.

The first Main Street program in Nevada will participate in a national program to improve economic prosperity, director Debbie Lehr said.

The project will begin with a community survey to find out what people think of Main Street now and what they think should be done to improve it in the future.

Nevada Main Street and National Main Street representatives will visit Gardnerville Jan. 10-11, 2018.

"The visit will help in clarifying a vision for downtown Gardnerville and the Main Street Gardnerville program, based on community input and market data," Lehr said.

Three meetings have been scheduled for Jan. 10 for business owners, elected officials and property owners.

A public meeting is 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville.

"We are fortunate to have the full support of the town's manager and board in all our efforts and look forward to having a state and national program to provide us further insight and guidance on how to grow and strengthen our existing program," said Main Street Gardnerville President Linda Dibble.

The survey, which will close on Jan. 3, is located at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RC35X3Q

"We are pleased to have Gardnerville participate in this program to implement the Main Street approach," said National Main Street Center Vice President Matt Wagner. "It's important that organizations such as Main Street Gardnerville can position themselves to be more market-driven, and tackle the hard work of downtown revitalization."

Gardnerville's Main Street program conducted its first meeting on June 18, 2008, the first in the entire state.

"We are beyond thrilled to be entering our 10th year of the program with the privilege of being designated the first Nevada state program, and to be a part of the National Main Street Center. What better way to celebrate our last 10 years of hard work." Lehr said.

In addition to the Gardnerville wine walk and flower baskets, the program also hosts the annual coffin races and the sidewalk art gallery in downtown.

It has been a key contributor in the effort to get the former Condron Shell station converted into a visitors center and meeting location.