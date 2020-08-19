Mangia Tutto owner takes lease for Bank Saloon in Carson City

Richard Braigel

Courtesy Photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Bank Saloon has a barkeep.

The Nevada Builders Alliance, the historic property’s owner, has leased the space to Richard Braigel, owner of the Mangia Tutto restaurant on Stewart Street.

“I am very honored and excited to be part of such an amazing project and to contribute to the impressive history of this property,” Bragiel said in a press release last week. “From my first meeting with Aaron West of the Nevada Builders Alliance, we were on the same page as to the conceptual design and operation for Bank Saloon and I’m looking forward to bringing that vision to life.”

A rendering of the new Bank Saloon shows a modern design including a front glass wall that can be opened to expand the space to the outside.

Courtesy Photo

The saloon at the corner of Carson and 5th streets downtown is expected to open in October.

Before opening Mangia Tutto in 2018, Bragiel operated restaurants in Las Vegas and Chicago.

“We are incredibly excited to work with Richard and his team, utilizing his experience, knowledge of the community and commitment to Carson City’s downtown to make this a success,” said West, CEO of the builders association. “We’d like to thank everyone that expressed interest in this project and the ongoing sense of collaboration from Carson City and the community as a whole.

“We look forward to enhancing the Carson City experience by providing Bank Saloon as a community asset and destination.”

Nevada Builders Alliance purchased the building in 2018 and has been restoring it. Frame Architecture Inc. was the architect on the project and Miles Construction, which rehabilitated Bentley Heritage Distillery in Minden, is the contractor.

The space was leased by the listing agent, NAI Alliance Carson City.