Manpower of Northern Nevada relocates main office to 4th Street in Reno
RENO, Nev. — On Oct. 15, the Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce hosted its first ribbon cutting since the pandemic began for Manpower of Northern Nevada, a regional staffing agency that relocated its main office to 1155 W. 4th St. in Reno.
The event was done with social distance and COVID-19 guidelines in effect.
This Manpower location is one of nine offices serving the Reno, Sparks, Stead, Fernley, Fallon, Carson City, Winnemucca, and Elko areas.
The Manpower team provides the local workforce with on-the-job opportunities in clerical, unskilled and skilled industrial, mining, technical, professional, production, trades, logistics/distribution, and contact center positions.
Reno-Sparks multifamily housing demand remains strong heading into winter
Sustained demand for multifamily housing units, even during the COVID-19 economic downturn, has buoyed Northern Nevada’s apartment industry over the past few months, officials say.