MAZZ Golf Management takes over operations at Wildcreek in Sparks

A look at Wildcreek Golf Course, located at 3500 Sullivan Lane in Sparks.

Courtesy photo

SPARKS, Nev. — The Washoe County Board of Commissioners on June 23 approved an operations and management agreement with MAZZ Golf Management to operate Wildcreek Golf Course in Sparks.

The property is scheduled to re-open July 1 with the Executive Course and six holes from the Championship Course (the Creek Six), as well as practice putting and chipping greens.

According to a June 23 press release, Washoe County’s former golf course operator, Duncan Golf Management, discontinued operations in April due to COVID-related closures.

Washoe County has had a contractual relationship with MAZZ Golf Management at Sierra Sage Golf Course for the past decade.

The operations and management contract extends through Nov. 15, 2020, after which MAZZ Golf Management “will determine the sustainability of a golf course on a smaller site,” according to the release.