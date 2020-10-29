McCormack Plastic Surgery expands to new state-of-the-art building

The new building is located in the Mountain View Corporate Center at the south end of Kietzke Lane in Reno.

Courtesy Photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Miles Construction announced last week it completed construction on a new facility for McCormack Plastic Surgery and M spa in Reno.

The 12,000-square-foot, two-story wood and steel frame structure, located in the Mountain View Corporate Center at the south end of Kietzke Lane near the Village at Rancharrah, offers premier services, including an assortment of advanced facial rejuvenation, skin care and body contouring treatments.

The expansion allows McCormack Plastic Surgery and M Spa to meet the needs of the growing Reno area and residents actively seeking these types of professional and advanced services, company founder Tiffany McCormack, M.D., FACS, said in a statement.

“We partnered with Miles Construction knowing they would deliver on our vision and they have exceeded our expectations on this beautiful facility. In fact, a majority of the work was completed during the pandemic,” McCormack said. “And while we continue to adapt, the desire for our services continues to increase. We’re adjusting as quickly as possible to meet the needs of the community while following all guidelines to ensure the safest experience possible for our clients.”

The facility is the region’s first true medical spa and accredited plastic surgery center under one roof.

“It’s so rewarding to be able to truly partner with a client from start to finish and deliver a project that is really their dream come to life,” Cary Richardson, Vice President of Business Operations for Miles Construction, said in a statement. “In this case, it’s a showcase piece for their continued expansion.”

The design architect for the project was Ray Fox of Raymond Fox & Associates, with local architect Tectonics Design Group as the architect, civil and structural engineer of record.