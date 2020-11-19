Meadows Bank Total Loans at $1 billion, up 24% from last year

Meadows Bank's main Reno location is on the first floor at 50 W. Liberty St. in downtown Reno.

LAS VEGAS — Meadows Bank announced this month its Total Loans as of Sept. 30, 2020, were $1.0 billion, a 24% growth, or $195.8 million, over loans outstanding at Sept. 30, 2019.

Further, Total Deposits grew by $110.4 million from Sept. 30, 2019, to $933.6 million at Sept. 30, 2020, according to a Nov. 10 press release from the bank, which launched in 2008 in Las Vegas and has two locations in Reno.

“We have been actively lending throughout the pandemic and will continue to be here to not only help our clients make it through, but to expand, grow and prosper,” Arvind Menon, president & CEO, said in a statement. “We know the local climate in our communities, we take the time to understand the needs of each of our clients and we put our clients first.”

Total Assets of the bank, meanwhile, reached $1.1 billion as of Sept. 30, 2020, an increase of $162.9 million from Sept. 30, 2019.