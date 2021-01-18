Medical career work-readiness program accepting applications

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Career Bound NV, a division of Carson City-based JOIN Inc., is now accepting applications from juniors and seniors in Churchill County and Lyon County for its Medical Career Development Program.

Career Bound NV serves as the intermediary between Renown Health and local schools to provide opportunities for students to explore medical career pathways and develop work-readiness skills, according to a Jan. 7 press release from JOIN.

This spring, the Medical Career Development Program is taking place virtually; the program is currently focused in Churchill and Lyon counties.

The program includes 13 career exploration sessions in various medical fields. Each week, students meet with different Renown experts to experience a virtual tour of the department, learn about departmental functions, see technology and equipment demonstrations, and hear about employment options and education requirements.

During the program, students are supported by a mentor. The mentor can assist with college course registration; additionally, mentors will work with students to seek and apply for paid positions with Renown and other medical providers.

Students are also provided an opportunity to earn the Basic Life Support certification at no cost. In most cases students are able to earn a ½ academic credit upon completion.

“The Medical Career Development Program recently graduated 18 students from Lyon, Churchill and Washoe counties,” Denise Castle, CEO of JOIN said. “Those students are now accessing the tools and resources they need with the support of JOIN’s mentors to identify their career interests and next steps. One student was among 12 successful applicants from a pool of 55 for Renown’s CNA Apprenticeship program.”

Students wishing to apply or learn more should visit join.org/cbnv or call Tristin Parrish at 775-222-0196. Applications are due January 20. The program begins January 26.