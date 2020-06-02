Microsoft Reno donates $10,000 to 2 nonprofits for IT Makeover Campaign

RENO, Nev. — Microsoft Reno’s 12th Annual IT Makeover Campaign recently awarded two Northern Nevada nonprofits — JOIN Inc. and Education Alliance of Washoe County — with a combined $10,000 in technology-focused grant funding.

According to a May 20 press release from Microsoft Reno, workforce development-focused JOIN Inc. will use the grant “to support their adult occupational skills training and employability skills training with programs such as Microsoft 365.”

“This investment will give JOIN the opportunity to enhance our ability to support adults as they embark on a journey of acquiring new, in-demand skills (while) learning the art of successful transition to virtual learning and remote work environments,” Denise Castle, CEO of JOIN, said in a video statement.

The Education Alliance of Washoe County, meanwhile, plans to use funds “to help support their aid to students with distance learning challenges … (including) for a community laptop drive to purchase laptops for students in need.”

“This is going to make a major impact on the more than 16,000 students who don’t have a computer at home … we are so grateful for Microsoft’s partnership,” Kendall Inskip, executive director of the alliance, said in a video statement.

According to Microsoft Reno, the purpose of the annual IT Makeover Campaign is “to provide charitable organizations with the latest technology expertise and tools that will help them reach their organizational goals.”

This year, the company selected nonprofits that are providing resources via technology to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past 11 years, $260,000 has been awarded to more than 30 nonprofits through the program.