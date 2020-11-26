Microsoft Reno donates over $40K to local nonprofits in annual giving drive

RENO, Nev. — Microsoft’s 38th annual Employee Giving Campaign wrapped up in October, resulting in more than $40,000 in funds raised for Northern Nevada nonprofits.

This year’s virtual employee-led GIVE Campaign via Microsoft Reno — which included online trivia games, an online poker tournament and more — raised funds for the following nonprofits:

United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra: $2,620

Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation: $19,425

Education Alliance of Washoe County: $8,370

Food Bank of Northern Nevada: $11,760

The Microsoft Reno team also promoted a blood drive for local blood donations to support Vitalant of Northern Nevada.

“In a very challenging year and during a work from home environment, our employees had great success producing a virtual fundraising campaign for some of our local nonprofit partners,” Maureen McKinney, GM, Operations and Reno Site Lead, said in a statement. “Giving back to our local community is very important to our company and our employees, and we are thrilled that we are able to support in October and throughout the year.”

Each year since 1983 in October, Microsoft matches employee donations of time and money to nonprofit organizations.

In 2019, U.S. Microsoft employees raised over $181 million, including more than $20 million in volunteer match dollars — a record-setting 825,000 hours. Employees time, talent and dollars supported more than 23,500 nonprofits and schools.