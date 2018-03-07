Microsoft to host panel discussion Thursday for International Women’s Day

Microsoft will hose a Panel Discussion to #PressforProgress.

The Women in Operations group at Microsoft Reno, will host a panel discussion and reception to celebrate the 2018 International Women's Day, Thursday, March 8 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Microsoft Reno Café (6840 Sierra Center Parkway, Building C). The theme for the 2018 International Women's Day event is #PressforProgress. Now more than ever, there's a strong call-to-action to press forward and progress gender parity. A strong call to #PressforProgress. A call to motivate and unite friends, colleagues and whole communities to think, act and be gender inclusive.

The Panel discussion includes:

• Moderator: Erin Krug, Global Director of Process Management, Microsoft

• Mandy Clark, President, Optimizing You

• Molly Sheridan, CEO, Desert Sky Adventures

• Tiffany Young, Equity and Diversity Coordinator, Washoe County School District

• Jill Tolles, Nevada State Assembly & Owner Tolles, Communication Consulting

• Mark Creighton, GM, World Wide Credit Services, Microsof

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. The panel discussion will include topics such as the #MeToo Movement, Legislative vs. Business leadership, under-representation of women in government and best practices across industries in the workplace. A one-hour reception with the panelists will follow in the Microsoft Reno Café. More than 150 invited professionals and Microsoft employees expected to attend.

The event takes place at the Microsoft Reno Café (Americas Operations Center), 6840 Sierra Center Parkway, Building C. (Please check-in at the reception desk upon arrival)

Event Schedule:

3:30 p.m. Event Introduction by Maureen McKinney, Microsoft and IWD video

3:40 – 4:15 p.m. Moderated Panel Discussion (Moderated by Erin Krug)

4:15 – 4:30 p.m. Q&A Session for audience

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Reception (appetizers, wine, beer, soft drinks