Midtown Reno businesses to host inaugural celebratory event July 18

The "South Virginia Plaza in Midtown Celebration" is set for 3-9 p.m. on July 18.

Event logo

RENO, Nev. — Midtown Reno business owners hope to bring the community together with a new free event called “South Virginia Plaza in Midtown Celebration,” set for 3-9 p.m. on July 18 in the South Virginia Plaza, at the corner of Virginia and Mt. Rose streets.

Eventgoers can enjoy family-friendly activities; sips, samples and swag from local restaurants; live entertainment; henna and face painting; contests and more, according to an email from JeNes Carter, event organizer and owner of Beautiful Nails in Midtown, who added that the event will adhere to all COVID-19 related advisories and mandates as required.

Participating businesses include Beautiful Nails, Sports West Athletic Club, Midtown Wine Bar, Polo Lounge, Si Amigos, Poke King and more.

“We want to invite the community to South Virginia Plaza to experience one big day of family, music, food and socializing,” Carter said. “In addition to having a great time, people who come to the event will be helping give back to our community.”

Proceeds from a raffle will go to the nonprofit Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence.

Call or text 775-303-1643 to learn more about the event.