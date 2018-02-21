Miles Construction transforms Verdi manufacturing facility

Miles Construction, a general contractor based in Carson City, has renovated a vacant Verdi manufacturing facility into a cannabis cultivation and production venue.

The 100,000-square-foot facility has been outfitted with fully-automated nutrient-enrichment, irrigation and environmental control systems to support commercial scale cultivation activities. It also will employ a state of the art laboratory-grade extraction and refining equipment to produce a variety of cannabis-infused product.

The Verdi facility had been vacant for about a decade.

"Every project has its unique opportunities and with SRENE our focus was on completely overhauling a location that had been vacant for several years and upgrading it with the latest technology and functionality required for a fully operational cannabis facility," said Cary Richardson, vice president and senior project manager for Miles Construction. "Over the last couple of years, Miles has developed expertise in the construction of complex commercial cultivation and production facilities and, as the demand for these types of facilities expands, we look forward to continuing to work in this developing field."