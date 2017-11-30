Mining organization convenes in Sparks next week

The American Exploration & Mining Association's (AEMA) 123rd Annual Meeting, Exposition & Short Courses will open Monday, Dec. 4 and run through Friday, Dec. 8 at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks.

The annual meeting is the largest annual gathering of the mineral exploration and junior mining sector in the U.S. and provides significant business and social networking opportunities featuring 250 exhibitors, a core shack, 8 short courses, two field trips to area mines and 27 technical sessions with over 100 speakers bringing more than 2,000 people to the Reno area.