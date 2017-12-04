Mix Bakeshop donates to shelter

Mix Bakeshop of Reno is initiating their 'Pie It Forward' program to donate to the Volunteers of America Family Shelter for one year.

Mix Bakeshop will donate a minimum of 10 pies per month to 108-bed shelter

The shelter is one of three of the Volunteers of America/ReStart-operated shelters at the City of Reno’s Community Assistance Center in downtown Reno through 2018. It is comprised of 21 units for adult(s) and children, with one room accommodating families of as many as 10 people; one room designed for as many as eight people; one room for as many as six people; and 18 rooms designed to accommodate as many as four people. In addition, there are six rooms for pregnant women in their third trimester, or for single moms with babies (age 2 and younger).

Local owners Kris Daters and Mary Allstead are also challenging the community to donate additional pies and sweets to those who need a little encouragement during tougher times. Customers can "pie it forward" by purchasing one of the Mix Bakeshop pies to the family shelter and the company will deliver them direct to the shelter once a month.

For more information on Mix Bakeshop, visit mixreno.com.