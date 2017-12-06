Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe remains family-owned

Fritz Buser has transferred the majority interest in the Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe resort to his children and grandchildren.



Buser became the company's majority shareholder in 1971 and has controlled the growth and direction of Mt. Rose ever since, including the merger with Slide Mountain in 1987.

Buser’s son Kurt has been executive president of the company for the last 20 years while Paul Senft has served as general manager since 1992.

There is a pipeline of projects that the new owners are examining to guarantee a constant improvement of quality skiing and riding at Mt. Rose.