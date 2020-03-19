Mustang Ranch brothel shuts down for now

A look inside one of the many suites at the Mustang Ranch, which provides full- and part-time jobs for more than 160 people on a $5.7 million payroll, according to the brothel.

Photo: Kaleb M. Roedel

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. — Operators of the Mustang Ranch brothel in Storey County have issued a brief statement saying that they are shutting down for now because of the coronavirus.

“While we very much support Storey County’s position that all businesses in the county may remain open during this challenging time, we also understand the intentions of the governor’s recent call for a 30-day statewide closure of many businesses,” the statement says. “The health and safety of the women (who) work at the Mustang Ranch and our guests remains our foremost priority…

“We will work with local and state government to evaluate the need to close the Mustang Ranch for the full 30 days and make announcements regarding continue operations in the near future.”

Storey County issued a declaration Wednesday, saying all businesses in the county could continue to operate without closing, despite Gov. Steve Sisolak’s orders Tuesday that non-essential businesses close.

“At this time, we have not made any definitive decisions as to how we are implementing the Governor’s directives on our government operations or in regard to our business community,” the statement reads. “We have a diverse population of businesses operating in our county from single-owned merchant shops to those at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

“We ask that you bear with us as we talk through this extensively today. Please understand it is not our intention to provide contrary direction to the Governor’s directive, but we are taking the time to make the right choice for our diverse community and its operations.”

With more than 5,000 employees, Tesla/Panasonic is Storey County’s largest employer.

Emails to the company’s public information office at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center asking whether they were closing were not answered.