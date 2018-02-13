My Women’s Center opening in Sparks

Elizabeth Hutson, M.D., is opening My Women’s Center (formerly Gynecologists of Reno) at 1441 Pullman Drive in Sparks.

The newly expanded medical center provides women's health care with a continued focus on minimally invasive surgery and in office procedures.

MY WOMEN'S CENTER features the "Body Shop" patients can complete their annual well care, have their routine and complex gynecologic, pelvic floor and urinary incontinence issues addressed.

It also sports its Beauty Shop, for patients may choose from a variety of laser technology and aesthetic services for skin appearance, ele,minating or reducing body fat or unwanted hair, scars and stretch marks.

Hutson is a board certified gynecologist and urogynecologist, and has practiced gynecology for more than 20 years.

Joining Hutson on the staff is Dr. Madeline Hardacre, Karen Wood, Hanna Sauer, and Paula Naughton.

For details, call 775-432-1343 or visit: http://www.renogynecology.com.