Mynt Cannabis to open second pot dispensary in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. — Mynt Cannabis announced Thursday it plans to open a second Northern Nevada location this summer in Lemmon Valley.

According to a press release from the business, the new cannabis dispensary — offering both legal recreational and medical marijuana — will be located at 340 Lemmon Drive in the North Valleys.

Mynt currently operates a 3,300 square foot dispensary next to downtown Reno at 132 E. 2nd St.

According to the press release, Mynt has received a provisional registration certificate from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

“We are focused on providing a superior patient experience in the city and want to be partners in the further revitalization of the Reno area," Mark Pitchford, Mynt CEO, said in a statement. "We believe that our partners, investors, and our agent’s expertise allow us to pair strains and products that separate us from our competitors.”

"The new Mynt location was chosen specifically to assist marijuana patients both locally and within the outer areas of the city,” added Stacy Castillo, Mynt partner, in a statement.

Visit http://www.myntcannabis.com to learn more.