NAIOP Northern Nevada recognized at national conference

The Northern Nevada Chapter of the Commercial Real Estate Development Association (NAIOP) received several awards at last month’s Chapter Leadership and Legislative Retreat in Washington, DC.

"NAIOP is proud to recognize the leadership and work of our Northern Nevada Chapter," said Thomas Bisacquino, NAIOP president and CEO. "The chapter is among our fastest growing and is a leading voice for commercial real estate in the northern Nevada market."

The Northern Nevada Chapter of NAIOP is proud to have received the following Awards:

The Northern Nevada Chapter- Education Program of the Year

Randi Reed- Executive Director of the Year

Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group- Volunteer of the Year

Elizabeth Teske of Dermody Properties- President of the Year

