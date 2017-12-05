Nature’s Bakery to cut back in Carson City

CARSON CITY — Nature's Bakery is cutting back at its Carson City facility.

The organic snack bar maker is eliminating 80 jobs as it reduces its manufacturing operations from three shifts to one starting in February.

Affected employees have been notified and will be provided a severance package based on length of service and job placement assistance through Nevada JobConnect.

"We have a very dedicated workforce and very well trained for making safe and wholesome food," said Tom Gentle, vice president, Supply Chain and Technical Operations at the company. "We want them to land on their feet."

Nature's Bakery is also offering employees work in its St. Louis, Mo., manufacturing plant, which is expanding as part of the corporate changes.

"We want to talk to any employees who are interested and think we would be able to accommodate whoever wants to relocate," said Gentle.

Recommended Stories For You

The six-year old, family-owned business is headquartered in Reno. It currently makes whole wheat and gluten-free brownies and fig bars sold in a variety of stores including Wal Mart, Raley's and Smith's groceries as well as online through Amazon.

Gentle said the company's product line is being rebalanced and the Carson City plant isn't equipped to make some of its items.

He said the company plans to invest in equipment at the Carson City site for new products under development.

Gentle said he wanted to get the word out to other area manufacturers who may be looking for skilled employees.

"It is hard to find good people and we're going to have some really good people available," he said.