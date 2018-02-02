NCET Tech Award nominations opens

Nominations are now available for the annual NCET Technology Awards through midnight Monday, Feb. 26.

Previous winners are not eligible to re-enter in the same category, but may be nominated in other categories.

Categories up for nomination are:

Technology Organizations and Technologists

– Technologist of the Year

– Technology Company of the Year

– Aerospace / Aviation Company of the Year

– Energy Company of the Year

– FinTech Company of the Year

– Food Manufacturer / Processing Company of the Year

– Logistics Company of the Year

– Manufacturing Company of the Year

– Medical / Health Services Company of the Year

– Software Company of the Year

– Technology Start-up of the Year

– Best Use of Technology by a Nonprofit

– Micro-Enterprise Technology Company of the Year

Organizational and Individual Technology Advocates

– Educator of the Year

– Rising Star* of the Year (must have been born after Jan. 1, 1988)

– Creative Services

– Professional Services

– Technical Services

– Tech Advocate of the Year

– Creative Services

– Professional Services

– Financial Services – Bank, credit unions, investment funds / groups, etc.

– Professional Services Organizations

– Creative Services

– Legal, Accounting, etc.

Winners will be honored at the NCET Awards Dinner on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Tickets and tables for the Awards Dinner will be available soon.

For sponsorship opportunities, nominations or more information, contact Dave aArcher at Dave@NCET.org or 775-315-7635, or go online at http://www.ncet.org.