NCET Technology Awards nominations due Feb. 21

RENO, Nev. — Nominations are due by midnight, Friday, Feb. 21, for the annual NCET Technology Awards.

According to NCET, nominated people must be based in Northern Nevada, and companies must be headquartered in Northern Nevada.

New for 2020, previous winners are eligible to compete in the same category five years after their original award. All winners are welcome to compete in other categories at any time.

NCET will announce Tech Company of Year nominees and other winners on March 2. Winners will be honored at the NCET Awards Dinner on March 26 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

The annual awards celebrate Northern Nevada individuals and companies “who have greatly enhanced the growth and prestige of technology community,” according to NCET.

Some rules, such as company launch dates and ages of certain people nominees, apply. Go to ncet.org/category/tech-awards to nominate and to learn more.