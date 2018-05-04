Nevada Association of Employers conference set: news briefs, week of April 30

Editor's Note: The following news briefs are published on a weekly basis and are compiled from submissions emailed to the NNBW newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only.

Annual Employees Conference

The Nevada Association of Employers is holding its 2018 Employees Conference June 15 in Reno. NAE CEO Thoran Towler said the aim of the conference is to address key issues facing employers throughout Nevada, including the legalization of marijuana, workplace harassment, and other topics.

Attendees can hear from industry experts and legal professionals about how to create a company culture that discourages workplace harassment, as well as to learn about THC (the active ingredient in marijuana) and employment.

The winner of NAE's 2018 Human Resources Person of the Year will also be announced at the conference. Members of NAE and nonmembers can attend the conference; ticket prices vary. Visit nevadaemployers.org to register.

Cory Wright, CPA, moves to new location

Cory Wright, CPA, serving Northern Nevada and bordering states with comprehensive accounting solutions since 1996, has moved into a new location at 16640 Wedge Parkway in Reno as part of a company expansion.

The firm has developed a niche for nonprofit auditing (A-133) and taxation. It also serves the community by preparing tax returns for single mothers, veterans and widows in need at reduced or no cost. Learn more at corywrightcpa.com.

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates Named a Top Brokerage

REAL Trends has named RE/MAX Realty Affiliates (RRA) to its Top 500 list of performing brokerage firms in the nation and the Top 50 among the Top 500 list. The Top 50 ranking is attributed to agent productivity.

The annual report identifies the country's largest and most successful agents and firms ranked by closed transaction sides and, separately, by closed sales volume.

In 2017, the RRA offices in Reno, Gardnerville and Carson City reported nearly $1 billion in sales volume, placing the brokerage at No. 306, representing 2,547 closed real estate transaction sides. Visit bit.ly/2KeMk0z to view the report.

Cold storage fulfillment center opens

Dickson Commercial Group recently announced Reno's Crystal Creek Logistics as a new tenant at the industrial building at 9250 Red Rock Road.

The opening marks one of the first cold storage fulfillment centers the region has seen in years. Crystal Creek was represented in the transaction by Joel Fountain, industrial specialist at Dickson Commercial Group. Dave Simonsen of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord.

The 33,750 square foot facility is part of a total building size of 200,000 square feet. The new facility will feature a 9,000 square foot, state-of-the-art freezer and a 2,500 square foot refrigeration system, and it will accommodate cold storage needs for select local and national companies, including Patagonia, Peet's Coffee, Thrive Market, The Farmer's Dog, and Califia Farms.

Book writing topic of business expo

The next eWomenNetwork Reno/Carson/Tahoe Chapter networking dinner event is for anyone who has a book idea and needs help getting it out.

Randy Peyser's "Position Yourself as an Expert by Writing a Book" presentation will be 5:30-7:30 May 16 at Hidden Valley Country Club.

Peyser will discuss simple formats to write a salable book; topics that are hot and others that aren't; what to do and not to do to gain the attention of an agent or publisher; and how to market a book once it's published.

Peyser edits and ghostwrites books and markets manuscripts to literary agents and publishers. Her clients have been featured in O Magazine and Time and on the Wall Street Journal and USA Today best-sellers lists.

The event includes dinner, no-host wine and beer, eWomenNetwork's trademarked Accelerated Networking and a business expo. Vendor tables are available.

Cost to attend varies. For information, go to ewomennetwork.com/chapters/reno-carson-tahoe-574, or call 775-391-2231.

Dolan Auto Group honored

Dolan Auto Group was honored for a reason aside from providing jobs and bolstering the local economy: giving back to the community.

The city of Reno recognized the auto group as its inaugural Business Recognition Program recipient at the April 25 City Council meeting. The city launched the program earlier this year to spotlight local businesses that promote the spirit of community.

The Business Recognition program's mission is to celebrate businesses that add to the richness of the city; enhance the quality of life of residents and offer ideas and solutions to issues facing Reno; and those that have the best interest of community in mind. Quarterly recognitions will be announced at a City Council meeting. To nominate a business, go to Reno.gov/Business.