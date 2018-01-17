Nevada Association of Employers releases survey results

The Nevada Association of Employers (NAE) released the results from its 2017-2018 Nevada Benefits and Personnel Practices Survey, showing that local businesses are offering a more attractive benefits package as an incentive to recruit and retain employees.

NAE's survey contains data from 62 Nevada employers in 15 industry categories, with the three top participating industries being manufacturing and production, healthcare and non-profit. The majority of respondents employ 99 employees or fewer.

Highlights of the survey include:

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 85 percent of full-time workers nationwide had access to life insurance. In Nevada, 81 percent of participants surveyed offered life insurance to their full-time employees, and about 90 percent said that their company would cover the full premium.

Seventy-six percent reported providing at least eight or more observed holidays, while the average number of paid holidays is 7.6 for full-time employees, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Thirty-two percent of NAE's survey participants allowed their employees to carry over 80 hours of accrued and unused paid time off, while another 32 percent said that they can carry over more than 160 hours.

From NAE's survey results, 40 percent said that unused vacation time can be carried over, and 33 percent of the respondents did not cap the amount of vacation time an employee can accrue.

Sixty-nine percent of participants provided their employees with at least four paid bereavement days off for an immediate family member's death.