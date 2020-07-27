Nevada Builders Alliance: Bank Saloon to open Oct. 1

A rendering of the new Bank Saloon shows a modern design including a front glass wall that can be opened to expand the space to the outside.

Courtesy Photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Builders Alliance says it is closing in on finishing the renovation of the Bank Saloon in downtown Carson City.

The historic stone block structure across from the Nevada Legislature first opened as the Bank Saloon in 1899. For years until it closed, it was known as Jack’s Bar, where countless legislative compromises were worked out.

In a July 23 statement, Builders Alliance CEO Aaron West said plans are to hold a grand opening Oct. 1, pending potential COVID-19 disruptions.

West said rather than tear down the historic building, the alliance, backed by a line of credit from Heritage Bank and the assistance of Miles Construction, decided to preserve and stabilize the existing structure building, which is on the National Registry of Historic Buildings.

To do so, crews basically built a heavy-duty wooden structure inside the stone block exterior of the building.

“We are thrilled to be involved in such an exciting project for downtown Carson City,” Stan Wilmoth, CEO of Heritage Bank in Reno, said in a statement.

When it opens, the Bank Saloon will include a full-service bar, patio seating and a conference room for meetings or private parties.