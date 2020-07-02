Nevada casinos report $5.8 million in May winnings; it $981.7 million a year ago

The marquee at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno includes a message telling people to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, March 19.

Photo: David Calvert / The Nevada Independent

CARSON CITY, Nev. — To no one”s surprise with all of Nevada’s casinos closed for the month of May, gambling win totals came out to just $5.8 million.

That amounts to less than 1 percent of the $981.7 million in casino win reported for May 2019, according to stats released June 30 by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Gaming Control Board Analyst Mike Lawton says the nearly $6 million came from mobile sports betting and online poker, which were not impacted by the governor’s order to shut down in mid-March. Almost all of that win came from the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.

The news was pretty much a carbon copy of last month, when figures for April were released, showing just $3.65 million in win, again all from mobile bets.

In all — considering casinos were fully closed for two and a half months — the state’s gambling win is down 45.2 percent so far for the calendar year compared to January-May of 2019.

The Strip is down 44.8 percent and Washoe County is down 47.2 percent for that same five-month period.

Lawton said he’s looking forward to June’s numbers — which won’t be published until late July — considering Nevada’s casinos began reopening June 4, albeit under COVID-related restrictions.

Some casinos are still closed, but he said the vast majority of the 450-plus non-restricted licensees are back in business.