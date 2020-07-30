Nevada casinos report $566.8 million in June win, down 45% from last year
- Area: June 2020 gambling win total (percent change YOY)
- Statewide: $566.8 million (-45.55%)
- Carson Valley: $9.2 million (-1.73%)
- South Shore: $13 million (-20.5%)
- North Shore: $1.6 million (-23.1%)
- Washoe County: $65 million (-6.8%)
- Reno: $46.6 million (-8.5%)
- Clark County: $441 million (-51.3%)
- The Strip: $238.2 million (-61.4%)
CARSON CITY, Nev. — With the exception of the Strip and downtown Las Vegas, Nevada’s gambling markets made a strong rebound after being allowed to reopen, albeit at restricted capacities, in early June.
The Strip was down 61.4% compared to June of last year, and downtown was off 55.5%. Because of the slow recovery in the south, statewide win was down 45.55% to $566.8 million for the month. A year ago, total win topped $1 billion.
The totals reported Wednesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board were a major improvement from near-zero in April and May due to coronavirus closures.
But the figure represented a dramatic drop compared with February, when casinos reported a third straight month of $1 billion in house winnings.
Board analyst Michael Lawton noted that properties depending on drive-in and local customers saw more businesses as casino openings continued through June and July.
What Lawton termed a “growth trajectory” was affected by limited air travel bringing national and international customers to Las Vegas, he said, particularly visitors who favor baccarat.
Across the state, slots and other machine-based gambling recovered better than in-person games like Baccarat and “21.” Game and table win was down 57.3% to $172.7 million, while slot win fell 38.1% to $394.1 million.
In the south, one factor was the near 70% decrease in Baccarat win as the high rollers stayed home through most of June.
But smaller markets across the state came back pretty strong — one of the best recoveries was in the Carson Valley Area, which includes valley portions of Douglas County and Carson City. Casinos there posted $9.2 million in win, just 1.7% less than the $9.4 million they won a year ago.
Washoe County was still down, but only by 6.8% with $65 million in total win. Elko casinos were off just 2.1% compared to June 2019, and Churchill County casinos were actually up 1.7% for the month, winning a total of 1.57 million.
Tahoe venues were in the middle. South Shore casinos at Stateline reported just over $13 million in win. While that’s a significant recovery, it’s still 20% down from a year ago. North Shore casinos at Crystal Bay were in a similar spot, down 23% at $1.6 million for the month.
For the fiscal year ending June 30, statewide gaming win of roughly $9.33 billion was down 21.7% because of the nearly three-month, pandemic-induced shutdown of Nevada’s gaming licensees. Slot win decreased 20.5% over the year. Table, counter and card games win fell 23.8%.
Carson Valley win for the fiscal year was down 19.2% to $89.5 million and South Shore casinos were down 15.4% to $188.4 million. North Shore casinos fell 21% for the year, winning just $20.7 million.
Reno was down 19% to $507.4 million and Washoe County as a whole was down 18.6% to $695.9 million.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
