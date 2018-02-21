Nevada Chapter AGC honors MaryKaye Cashman, Manos Maragakis with SIR Awards

RENO, Nev. — The Nevada Chapter of the Associated General Contractors honored two individuals with SIR Awards and four businesses with Construction Industry Awards during the organization's 51st SIR Awards banquet, held Feb. 15 at the Eldorado Resort Casino.

SIR Awards (standing for Skill, Integrity, Responsibility) honor the men, women and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to Nevada's quality of life and the construction industry, according to the Nevada Chapter AGC.

Originating with the Nevada Chapter in 1967, the SIR Award was adopted by AGC chapters nationwide, including the national office in Washington, D.C.

BELOW ARE THIS YEAR’S SIR AWARD WINNERS

MaryKaye Cashman, CEO, Cashman Equipment Company: An accomplished nurse and mother of three, she was thrust into the role of CEO of Cashman Equipment in 1995 when she lost her husband, Jim Cashman III, to a heart attack. MaryKaye stepped in to replace her late husband as CEO to preserve the family business that was launched during the construction of the Boulder Dam. She became one of the few women in the world to run a Caterpillar Equipment dealership. MaryKaye took on the enormous responsibility of running a statewide, multi-location company, but also made it her priority to give back to the communities where Cashman serves its clients.

Dr. Manos Maragakis, dean, UNR College of Engineering: Dean Maragakis has created a world-class engineering college at the University of Nevada, Reno, built on a foundation of strict academics with an eye toward the global marketplace. A Greek immigrant, he arrived in Reno in 1984, and established himself as a prolific researcher and exacting instructor. That scientific approach and unending drive has helped put the University's College of Engineering on the world map creating the nation's largest earthquake/seismic engineering facility along with programs addressing nanotechnology, bio-medicine, and driverless vehicles.

BELOW ARE THIS YEAR’S CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AWARD WINNERS

AGC's Construction Industry Awards recognize the Silver State's top contractors in 2017. Their peers in the construction industry chose the companies award winners. Below are this year's Construction Industry Award winners:

Contractor of the Year, Gilbane Building Company: Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services for clients across various markets. Founded in 1873, it remains a privately held, family-owned company that has been operating in Nevada since 1987. Recent projects include the renovation of Lincoln Hall at UNR and the Nevada National Air Guard (NANG) Replacement Fire Station.

Sub-contractor of the Year, Savage and Son: Established in 1893, Savage and Son, Inc. is Nevada's oldest full-service plumbing, HVAC and piping contractor serving both residential and commercial clients. Recent projects include UNR's Molecular Science Building and Schluter Systems' LEED-certified manufacturing facility in Storey County.

Supplier of the Year, Les Schwab Tire Centers: The tire centers have been serving Reno since 1997 and provide a wide variety of specialty tires, warranty service and repairs for the tire and wheel needs of Northern Nevada's construction firms.

Design Professional of the Year, Collaborative Design Studio: The Reno firm is an award-winning architecture, planning and interior design firm founded in 1976, with offices in Reno, Chicago, Sacramento and Las Vegas. The practice specializes in civic, cultural, K-12 education, higher education, corporate office, retail, hospitality and recreational projects for both public and private clients.

NEVADA CHAPTER AGC HAS STORIED HISTORY

The Nevada Chapter AGC was formed in 1939 by a group of Nevadans to replace the dangerous gravel roads in Northern Nevada with modern asphalt. Now, the group has become known for more than building roads.

AGC members have battled floods, built hospitals, parks and schools. Over 300 members strong, the Nevada Chapter strives to support the image and awareness of the construction industry and the community quality of life with "Skill, Integrity and Responsibility."

The AGC represents Northern Nevada's top general contractors and building professionals The AGC has dedicated itself to enriching the quality of future professionals in Nevada. The AGC is designed to create a cohesive environment in the construction field for the purpose of creating unity among members, building a professional work environment, increasing work satisfaction, and improving job performance.

The Nevada Chapter AGC building is located at 5400 Mill St., Reno. Call 775-329-6116 or visit http://www.nevadaagc.org to learn more.