Nevada companies can apply for piece of $1 million entrepreneurship grant

LAS VEGAS — The application deadline for Nevada companies and entities to apply for piece the $1 million “Lee School Prize for Innovation and Entrepreneurship” is July 5.

According to the Lee Business School at UNLV, the goal of the prize is to discover and fund “innovative technologies and solutions that make the food & beverage, hospitality, casino, sports & entertainment and travel industries a safe place for employees and guests in the post pandemic world.”

The competition is open to anyone or any business in Nevada, including “those who have budding ideas, mature companies looking to pivot their manufacturing or business model to address the needs of the affected industries, and startups who are seeking both access to advisory board members and/or access to the investor and end user marketplace.”

All submissions are reviewed by a committee composed of the deans of UNLV’s schools of Business, Science, Engineering and Hospitality, along with renowned industry leaders and icons, including musician Steve Aoki, founder of the Aoki Foundation; Mark Davis, principal owner of the Las Vegas Raiders; Maurice J. Gallagher Jr., CEO of Allegiant Air; and chef Wolfgang Puck, among others.

Go to leeprize.com to apply and learn more.