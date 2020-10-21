Nevada Dental Association moving offices to Carson City

Michele Reeder is executive director of the Nevada Dental Association.

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The statewide Nevada Dental Association announced last week it is moving its headquarters from Las Vegas to Carson City.

The new office is located at 600 E. William St., Ste. 202, inside the Bank of America building.

“The NDA is looking forward to this move to Carson City,” Michele Reeder, executive director of the Nevada Dental Association, said in a statement. “The strategic decision to relocate comes just before the next legislative session, and we’re looking forward to continuing to advocate for oral healthcare in Nevada from our new location in our state capital.”

According to an Oct. 14 press release, the office’s proximity to the Nevada Legislature and other state offices gives the NDA improved access to legislators and state officials, helping the association respond quicker when issues arise that could impact dentists and dental care in Nevada.

While the new location is being remodeled, NDA’s staff members are working remotely.

The new office is expected to open during the last week of October, with a grand opening planned for later this year.