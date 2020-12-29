Nevada DETR: Jobless claimants won’t lose week of unemployment checks

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Despite a week delay between Congress passing and President Trump signing the new federal coronavirus stimulus bill, people won’t be cheated out of one week of their $300 supplemental unemployment payments, Nevada officials said this week.

The bill, signed into law Dec. 27, includes funding for the $300 a week added benefit for 11 weeks, but there have been reports that the delay in signing would cost people one payment.

“According to the Department of Labor, an added $300 per week in (benefits) will be available starting the week ending (Jan. 21), so eligible claimants will receive the added payment for 11 weeks,” the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation announced in a statement issued Monday.

A DETR spokesman said the state is waiting for updated rules from the labor department on how to implement new unemployment provisions; they said the federal government estimates it may take up to two weeks to issue that guidance.

Still, DETR officials say there are several changes claimants need to know about.

The federal bill — the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (H.R. 133) — which includes the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act of 2020, requires those receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits provide documentation of their self-employment earnings. They will also have to verify their identity.

Also, the stimulus bill says claimants in any of the employment programs will be disqualified for refusing to work without good cause.

DETR officials recommend claimants continue to file for benefits in whatever program they are entitled to access, and that those who will have added weeks in any of the programs due to the new stimulus act should watch the website for updates.

Payments will be made retroactively once the funding arrives to all weeks for which claimants are eligible.