Nevada ends 2020 with 9.2% jobless rate; it was 3.7% in December 2019

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada added back 8,200 jobs in December compared to November, which officials say is a continuing indication the state is recovering.

Total employment in the state came in at 1,328,300 to end the year, a 0.6% increase from the job roll in November.

Still, that’s down 96,900 compared to December 2019, for an annual decline of 6.8%, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s December 2020 economic report, released Dec. 21.

The state’s unemployment rate in December came in at 9.2%, down from 10.4% in November 2020 but up 5.5 percentage points when compared to December 2019’s rate of 3.7%.

“I’m encouraged to see that employment has increased and the unemployment rate has decreased in the state,” DETR Director Elisa Cafferata said in a press release. “We are looking forward to working with the governor and legislature to continue focusing on getting Nevadans back to work.”

Chief Economist Dave Schmidt said that is the eighth consecutive month of employment growth in the Silver State.

“Among private sector industries, only the mining and logging and financial activities industries have seen increases in employment since last year,” Schmidt said in the press release. “In contrast, the leisure and hospitality and other personal service industries remain particularly impacted by the pandemic. While the 9.2% unemployment rate is less than one-third of its record high of 30.1% in April, December’s labor force participation rate also fell below 60% for the first time since May, with a growing number of individuals neither working nor looking for work.

“As we enter 2021, Nevada remains one of the states feeling the deepest impacts from the COVID pandemic.”

Go to http://www.nevadaworkforce.com to view the full December jobs report.