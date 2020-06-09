Nevada farmers, ranchers can apply for piece of $16 billion in COVID assistance

The total economic contribution of the livestock industry on the Nevada economy was estimated at $755 million in 2017, according to a report by the Nevada Department of agriculture.

Courtesy Nevada Department of Agriculture

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada’s agricultural producers are encouraged to apply for the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), which provides direct payments to offset impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

The application and a payment calculator are available at farmers.gov/cfap; businesses and industry professionals can also call 877-508-8364.

“We know Nevada producers are facing a tough time now, and we are making every effort to provide much needed support as quickly as possible,” Janice Kolvet, executive director for USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Nevada, said in a late May news release. “FSA is available over the phone and virtually to walk you through the application process, whether it’s the first time you’ve worked with FSA, or if you know us quite well.”

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 28.

According to the release, through CFAP, USDA is making available $16 billion for vital financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities “who have suffered a 5-percent-or-greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.”

“We also want to remind producers that the program is structured to ensure the availability of funding for all eligible producers who apply,” Kolvet said.

In order to do this, producers will receive 80 percent of their maximum total payment upon approval of the application.

The remaining portion of the payment, not to exceed the payment limit, will be paid at a later date nationwide, as funds remain available.